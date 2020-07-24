The acting legend once made an appearance on the cobbles...

Coronation Street once welcomed the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart, who had a cameo as a fireman.

Appearing on The One Show, the Star Trek actor reflected on his time working on the ITV soap in the sixties.

After introducing their guest, host Rylan Clark-Neal said, “Sir Patrick, we were so shocked. We had no idea that you did a little bit on Corrie!”

Sir Patrick’s cameo was in 1967, seven years after the soap’s now iconic pilot episode. In it, he played a fireman.

He told viewers, “I was free and up came this little appearance in Coronation Street. Well, I mean does it get any more significant than that? I think not.”

Prior to this, he had accepted a three-year contract with The Royal Shakespeare Company, but found himself available between stage productions.

Sir Patrick’s Coronation Street appearance also helped to reassure his parents that he was able to make a career out of acting.

He added, “And more than anything else it made my parents very happy. At last they saw that I might possibly have a career being an actor.”

In his episode, he extinguished a fire caused by Dennis Tanner at number 9, making it a memorable moment on the cobbles.

Since then, Sir Patrick Stewart has gone on to become a legendary name in the world of TV and film.

He’s most known for playing Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and its subsequent spin-offs.

And film fans will recognize him as Charles Xavier from the X-Men franchise, and rather harrowing thriller Green Room.

He has a great friendship and working relationship with Sir Ian McKellen, who stars opposite him as Magneto in X-Men.

