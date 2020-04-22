Jake is best known for playing legendary character Max Branning in EastEnders...

Since joining EastEnders back in 2006 as the legendary Max Branning, Jake Wood has become one of the best loved actors on British TV.

Walford’s Max Branning has caused havoc with his villainous ways over the years, but he is also a loveable family man who would do anything for those he loves.

But while we know plenty about Mr Branning, just how much do you know about Jake himself?

Most fans of the actor will know that:

He reached the semi finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

He’s the voice of the GEICO gecko in American adverts.

He is a Londoner born and bred.

But what else do we know about Jake? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Jake Wood: little known facts about the EastEnders legend…

1. Jake once played Patsy Palmer’s brother in a 1990s TV advert!

Jake and Patsy joined forces in a hilarious 1992 advert for BT! Jake, sporting a quiff worthy of Grease’s Danny Zuko, dishes out sarcastic comments to his screen dad like, “Dad, if you do it today, I’ll eat my underpants” – screen sis Patsy loves that comment and bursts out laughing. Jake also appeared in a 1996 advert for Supernoodles… with spiky blonde hair.

2. Jake and his wife Alison renewed their wedding vows after 16 years. Bless!

Last year Jake, who has two children called Buster and Amber with Alison, decided it was time to renew their vows. He told OK! Magazine at the time: “We had such an amazing day when we got married but we didn’t have much money, so it was all done on a very tight budget. We wanted to do it all again but in a bigger way!” And they certainly managed a bigger party as they had 220 guests!

3. Jake’s mum is French

Jake has an English dad and a French mum. He grew up in North London, which is why he’s an Arsenal supporter. When Jake was really small he spent some time in the Pyrenees. Recalling moving about as a child, Jake told Team Harvey: “It certainly gave me a sense of just being comfortable wherever I was, if my mum and dad talk about me when I was a kid, it was like almost you could put me anywhere and I would fall asleep, like on a bale of hay.”

4. He was in Only Fools and Horses!

Yep, Jake popped up in the legendary comedy as Rodney Trotter’s dopey assistant in the Jolly Boys’ Outing episode back in 1989. Jake, who was only 17, tells Rodney that the information he wanted is now on his computer!

5. Jake is good mates with former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth

Not only are the pair good friends, but according to IMDB, Kacey actually recommended Jake for the role of Max Branning!

6. Jake is seriously into boxing

Jake is a huge boxing fan and even has his own boxing podcast, Pound for Pound, with former top boxer Spencer Oliver. Back in 2016 Jake made his debut in the ring in a charity boxing match held in London.

7. Jake loves running

Jake, who gave up smoking in his 20s, is into his fitness and enjoys running. And among the races he’s taken part in is the famous Great North Run, the Royal Parks Foundation Half Marathon, and of course the legendary London Marathon.

Jake ran the London Marathon last year with some of his EastEnders co-stars for a Dementia campaign in honour of his former co-star Barbara Windsor.

Jake Wood’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor….

How old is he?

Jake Wood’s age is 47. His date of birth is 12 July 1972.

Is he in a relationship?

Jake Wood has been married to his wife Alison since 2001.

Does he have kids?

Jake Wood and his wife Alison have two children, Buster and Amber.

Where was he born?

Jake Wood was born in Westminster, London.

How tall is he?

Jake Wood’s height is 1.8 metres tall.

