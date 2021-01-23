Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans have noticed something wrong with Ian's exit storyline...

EastEnders fans saw Ian Beale walk out of Walford last night after confronting wife Sharon about her plan to try and kill him.

However, it wasn’t the fact a legendary character had just vanished into the Walford East tube station that got EastEnders viewers talking.

They were more concerned about the fact there was a glaring flaw in Sharon’s revenge storyline.

Denny’s tragic demise

EastEnders fans will remember that last February Ian played a part in the untimely death of Dennis, Sharon’s son.

Ian managed to keep the whole things under wraps until Dotty Cotton discovered his dark secret, and eventually the truth was revealed to Sharon (Letitia Dean) when she heard Denny’s voicemail that he sent before he died.

But while Sharon has been plotting to kill Ian with ex husband Phil Mitchell as her sidekick, there is one small detail that she seems to have forgotten.

While there is no denying that Ian made a mistake locking Denny in the cabin of the party boat last year, he wasn’t to know that the boat was about to sink.

And the detail that Sharon (and Phil, conveniently) seems to have forgotten, is that the crash was caused by Phil in the first place.

Phil’s forgotten guilt

As Phil confronted Keanu Taylor about his affair with Sharon, the pair caused the boat to go off course and crash – leading to the drama that then unfolded with Denny.

But why has Sharon forgotten who caused the boat crash in the first place?

It appears that in Sharon’s mind Phil (Steve McFadden) can get away with his mistake, while Ian must apparently die for his.

Fans were quick to point out this forgotten storyline on social media last night as Sharon tried to poison Ian with a deadly dinner…

With the help of Max Branning (Jake Wood), Ian worked out that Sharon was trying to do and, when his doctor called to confirm that his blood tests were back and there was cause for concern, Ian knew that Sharon had been poisoning him.

Confrontation time

Sitting down for Sharon’s ‘romantic’ meal, Ian tried to call her bluff by asking her to eat the food on his plate but, of course, she couldn’t.

Eventually the truth came out and Ian admitted to Sharon what happened the night her son died.

But as Sharon reminded Ian how his actions over the years had left everyone hating him, his self-loathing soon saw him eating the poisoned food in a bid to end his guilt.

A change of heart

Sharon eventually came to her senses and forced Ian to bring up the poisoned food he had eaten, telling Phil that if he wanted to see Ian dead then he’d have to do it himself.

But, by the time Phil had made it upstairs at The Vic, Ian was nowhere to be found.

Viewers know that he has fled Walford, even leaving his phone behind in a bin outside the tube station… but how long will he be gone for?

And with Phil still wanting him dead, will it ever be safe for Ian to return to Albert Square?

