EastEnders favourite Tina became Gray's next victim tonight...

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after tonight’s episode saw Gray Atkins brutally murder Tina Carter after she worked out the truth about Chantelle’s death.

The shocking twist was on the cards after Boxing Day’s episode ended with Tina confronting Gray (Toby Alexander Smith) about why Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was going to leave him before she died.

As Tina confronted Gray, his true colours were revealed once again – and it was only a matter of time before Tina met a tragic end like Chantelle.

Gray gets away with murder… again

However, in a sad twist the police think that Tina, who is on bail for attacking Ian Beale before Christmas, is simply on the run from the crimes Gray has framed her for.

Little do the police or Tina’s family know, Gary has wrapped her body in a shower curtain and stuffed her into the boot of his car, before dumping her goodness knows where.

Louisa Bradshaw-White reveals all on her exit

But while fans are still struggling to come to terms with Tina’s demise, EastEnders star Louisa Bradshaw-White, who has played the tragic character for seven years, has spoken out about her departure…

“Tina is a character I have invested a lot in and a character that I really love, so to see that end is quite sad.

“It’s weird filming a character dying, a character that you love. But actually the shooting of it I enjoyed.

“We had really good fun, I thoroughly enjoyed playing dead as well,” she laughs.

No going back…

But how does Louisa feel about the door being firmly shut now that Tina is dead?

“It felt like the end of an era, so it was sad in some ways, but really exciting in other ways.

“I’m happy with the fact that she can’t come back, so it’s a proper shut door. The final nature of it I needed.

“It’s an exciting storyline to get as an actor, so it was nice to play the drama of it all. But I’m really excited for the next stage.”

But, of course, Louisa isn’t leaving without taking something to remind her of her character… and with a wardrobe like Tina’s there’s certainly plenty of iconic items to choose from.

So what did Louisa take as her lasting token of Tina? “I took her tiger trainers – that’s all!”

For New year week EastEnders will air on Monday 28th at 8.35, Tuesday 29th at 7.30 and New Year’s Eve at 7.30. There will be an hour long episode at 8pm on New Year’s Day on BBC1.