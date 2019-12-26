The new trailer for the EastEnders New Year's flashback episode is finally here - and it's going to be a good one!

The clip was shared on the official account for the soap, and it highlights the fact that ‘all will be revealed’ and ‘family means everything’ as Jean comes face-to-face with Daniel, who faked his own death a few weeks ago.

We also see Linda at the scene of Keanu’s apparent death, so we might get some answers on what has been happening recently.

After the trailer was shared, plenty of fans started sharing their theories, with one saying, ‘Prediction- Louise asked Martin not too kill Keanu Martin and Keanu faked the video. Linda saw him, so he took her hostage.’

Another wrote, ‘So curious as to Linda’s part in all this. Maybe she’ll keep be one of the few that knows the secret that Martin let Keanu go and faked his death’.

Speaking of the New Year’s special, BBC Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates told Digital Spy, “All serial dramas have played with format over recent years and it’s less of a surprise these days so to do it, there has to be a reason.

“There was so much story to get in there – there are lots of unanswered questions from Christmas Day and some of them, the audience won’t even have realised have been raised until they watch.”

“What I really like about this Christmas is there’s a lot of history in there. Martin’s story looks at the history of what happened with Jamie all those years ago, the Carter story looks at the history of the Vic – we very much pay tribute to EastEnders history while being rich in story.

“The flashback episode is built around lots of little clues and it will pay off really awesomely I think – the writers, directors and actors have done a brilliant job in just making it feel really clever and exciting. We’ve done it for a really good reason.”

EastEnders airs its hour-long flashback special on New Year’s Day at 8pm on BBC One.