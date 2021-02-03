Soap fans are loving Jake's new post-EastEnders look...

EastEnders star Jake Wood has wowed fans by unveiling a new look on his Instagram account.

The actor, who will soon exit EastEnders after 15 years of playing Walford’s Max Branning, has thrilled fans by growing a very bushy beard.

Jake shared his new lockdown look with his social media followers and they couldn’t get enough of his hairy new style

Fans love Jake’s new look

Everyone who commented on Jake’s picture agreed that a beard suited the EastEnders actor.

One fan said: “Looking good, Jake.”

Another agreed: “Love the beard, suits you.”

A third fan added: “Love your beard, it looks fantastic. Looking forward to seeing you in your next adventure.”

Jake has already finished filming at EastEnders, with his exit storyline kicking off next week.

The end of an era

In scenes that are set to air from Monday 8th February, Max will be seen heading on a downward spiral as he continues to struggle in the wake of his break up with Linda.

Feeling lost and alone, Max starts reminiscing about old times, missing his late daughter, Abi.

But his fixation on the past will soon land him in trouble when he contacts a psychic.

Max drowns his sorrows in a bottle of whisky and it’s left to Jack to try and talk his brother round.

While we have still got a few more weeks of Max on our screens, this storyline is paving the way for his exit later this month.

We know that writers have left the door open for Max to return in the future, meaning he won’t come to a grisly end.

But what will happen to finally force him out of Walford after all these years?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.