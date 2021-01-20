7 things you didn’t know about Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper – AKA Belle Dingle

Here's everything you need to know about Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper...

She’s been part of the Dingle dynasty for what feels like forever, but despite being in Emmerdale since she was a child, there’s plenty more to actress Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle, than working in the Yorkshire Dales…

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She’s close with her Emmerdale co-stars, particularly Emma Atkins and Isobel Steele

She runs for charity and in 2016 raised money for Bloodwise by running the Great North Run

She once stared in a short film called The Cardiac Oak

But what else do we know about Eden Taylor-Draper? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. She’s been in the soap since she was just 6 years old

Eden joined Emmerdale in 2005 after taking over the role from previous actress, Emily Mather. Talking about starring in a huge TV show from such an early age, Eden once told the Sunday Post: “I didn’t even think of it as a job. I just thought I’d come here, meet some nice people, say some words and go home. It was only when I was 13 I started to think this could be a career.”

2. She loves a quiet night in

After a long week filming, it’s not surprising that one of Eden’s favourite ways to wind down is by spending time with her friends watching TV. She told us: “I see my friends at weekends, my favourite thing to do is hang out with them for a sleepover and go to bed at 7pm watching Netflix with a Chinese takeaway.”

3. She’s nothing like her character

Thankfully, Eden isn’t like her on screen alter ego – in fact she’s very level headed and works hard. Talking about working on Emmerdale, Eden told us: “There is no time for me to go off the rails like Belle. I go home and learn my lines and I am in bed by 9pm!”

4. She’s totally loved up

Eden has been with her boyfriend, Ed, since 2016 and she often shares pictures of them both with her 78.7k followers on Instagram – recently treating fans to a glimpse of their exotic holiday to Sri Lanka!

5. She hates her dad watching her kissing scenes

While she might not be a man-eater like some of her fellow Dingles, Belle has still had her fair share of love interests over the years. And despite Eden being comfortable with kissing on screen, the same can’t be said when it comes to her dad watching the scenes. She told us: “It’s not really the sort of thing I want my dad watching. He texted me the other night to say it was really weird seeing me flirt on TV!”

6. She’s a family girl at heart

When Eden’s not juggling her busy schedule filming at Emmerdale, she loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She has got two younger sisters who she is very close to, and likes to share pictures with her fans of her siblings on her social media pages.

7. Eden doesn’t talk to her friends about Emmerdale

When you’ve grown up working on a show like Emmerdale, it seems your friends are no longer impressed by your showbiz lifestyle! Eden told us: “My friends don’t ask me about Emmerdale. It’s not something that interests them and I wouldn’t want it any other way!”

Eden Taylor-Draper’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Eden Taylor-Draper’s age is 23. She was born on 28th October 1997.

Does she have children?

Eden Taylor-Draper isn’t married and doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Eden Taylor-Draper was born in Selby, North Yorkshire.

How tall is she?

Eden Taylor-Draper is 5ft 2.

Instagram: @swedentd

