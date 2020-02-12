Real-life Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have opened up about their future plans...

Emmerdale fans will be pleased to know that Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe aren’t going anywhere, after actors Charley and Matthew spoke about their future on the ITV soap.

Although Charley is on maternity leave after welcoming the couple’s third child into the world, she has reassured fans that she won’t be leaving permanently any time soon.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the couple set the record straight about whether they’d seek new projects and move away from the soap.

Charley revealed: “There’s always going to be a part of you that thinks, ‘Do I want to try something else?’ I’m sure there will come a day when I might, but I’m happy where I am for now.”

Matthew added, “I’m really happy there, too.”

In fact, Charley admitted that going to work would probably make her a better parent as she wouldn’t be around her three children all the time.

The actress has played Charity and Cain Dingle’s daughter Debbie since 2002, and has been involved in a number of key storylines on the soap.

Her husband Matthew plays David Metcalfe, first appearing on the show in 2006. He’s the son of Eric Pollard and Lydia Metcalfe.

Despite the fact they’re both happy on the show, Matthew stressed the importance of making sure that Charley didn’t “feel pressured” to go back to her role on the soap.

He added, “Now we have three kids, it’s important she enjoys this time, because once she’s back at work, she’s back. And knowing her character, Debbie, she will go back to a big storyline.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.