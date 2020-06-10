Emmerdale boss hints at ‘socially distant’ MURDER coming up soon

Is a murder about to shock the Dales during lockdown?

Emmerdale could see a ‘socially distant’ murder coming up soon, according to the soap’s boss.

The ITV soap has returned to filming after pausing due to lockdown, and there could be shocking scenes ahead.

John Whiston, who is the Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, spoke about Emmerdale on Sky News, and revealed some soap gossip to viewers.

Whilst discussing filming processes amid the pandemic, he teased that a murder could be happening ‘soon’.

Understandably, this was a huge struggle for the production team to coordinate, and they’ve had to rely on the strength of the script.

John said, “In terms of all of the normal stuff that goes on in soaps people kissing each other or murdering each other we’ll have to socially distance murders – I think.

“And, we do actually have one coming up in Emmerdale quite soon, but yes, a lot will have to rely on the way the actors act and the power of the scripts.”

Emmerdale has had to find ways to bring the soap back during the pandemic, whilst ensuring actors were socially distant.

This has included a series of special lockdown episodes, which sees fan favourites struggling during the pandemic.

The first aired on Monday, and was centred around Sam and Lydia Dingle.

Viewers will see more of these episodes over the coming days, with Wednesday’s episode focusing on Cain and Aaron Dingle.

Next week we’ll see episodes dedicated to Mandy Dingle and Vinny, and Nicola and Jimmy King.

Emmerdale was the first soap to return amid lockdown, shortly followed by Coronation Street which started filming again this week.

Teasing the upcoming storyline, soap producer Jane Hudson said: “We’re finding ways to do it. Some stories we might hold back a little but we have got a storyline coming up and we’re too far in to change it.

“It’s going to challenge how we make it work but it’s our job to make it work. It’s our most challenging area that’s for sure.”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.