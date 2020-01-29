Emmerdale star Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, discusses his character's jail time – and reveals why fans LOVE Cain Dingle...

With Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle banged up for Graham Foster’s murder, his family are in a spin.

In an exclusive interview with What’s On TV, Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, who plays jailed dad Marlon, discussed his character’s dire situation which will see the devoted Dingles start visiting him in prison in upcoming episodes.

Although they have no idea – unlike us viewers – that Rhona Goskirk’s evil ex Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) did the deed, they know their Marlon is innocent. Though, let’s be real, even if the pub cook had done it they would claim his innocence to the death!

Among the visitors is Marlon’s cousin Cain Dingle who has form when it comes to being locked up.

Talking of the scenes between Cain and Marlon, Mark said they reveal the very essence of Cain and explain why Emmerdale fans love the badboy Dingle so much.

Said Mark: “You see a side to Cain that we see occasionally, which makes us love that character so much… that beyond the hard man there is a family person in there who does care for the people around him.

“On one hand, Cain is trying to toughen up Marlon and get him to brave it out and pretend it doesn’t hurt. But on the other, Cain’s really sweet to him. He says April will be fine. I loved those scenes so much.”

Unless the police or locals find out that Rhona’s evil ex-husband Pierce Harris is out of prison and start joining up the dots, Marlon’s set to remain in the slammer.

“They’ve found stuff which strongly implicates him. Marlon fears the worst. It looks really bleak. He can see how people could think what they’re thinking and there doesn’t seem to be any evidence to suggest anything else,” said Mark of Marlon’s demise.

As such, Marlon’s going to have to dig deep to hold it together. But does Mark think the chef has got it in him?

“He’s not brave physically,” answered Mark. “He’s not a typical Dingle in that way. Not being able to control his own life. This could make him fall to pieces, he is not equipped for prison psychologically. It is very damaging for him.”

As the storyline unfolds, Marlon will learn his daughter April has gone missing causing him to physically lash out, uncharacteristically.

“His behaviour is out of character but it’s in there somewhere and the switch has been flicked – the switch is his kids. You don’t mess with his kids,” he added.

“It’s been great playing it. It’s great to step into something else.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.