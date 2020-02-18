10 Years Younger in 10 Days – Channel 5

Cherry Healey presents Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, a new makeover show which transforms people’s looks and their lives

Cherry Healey presents Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, a new makeover show where people who’ve forgotten what it feels like to feel good are given a life-changing and inspiring transformation.

First up is farmer Gail, 54 (pictured top), who doesn’t wear make-up, lives in jeans and fleeces and feels invisible.

Next is dog walker Sarah, 41, who hides behind baggy clothes and has zero self-confidence.

Latest stories

There are some expensive procedures involved, including a non-surgical face-lift for Sarah and new teeth for Gail, but it’s actually the fabulous new hair cuts, make-up and clothes that really make the difference.

The results are jaw dropping and joyous, with both women looking and feeling fabulous.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****