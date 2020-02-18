10 Years Younger in 10 Days – Channel 5

Cherry Healey presents Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, a new makeover show which transforms people’s looks and their lives
Cherry Healey presents Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, a new makeover show where people who’ve forgotten what it feels like to feel good are given a life-changing and inspiring transformation.
First up is farmer Gail, 54 (pictured top), who doesn’t wear make-up, lives in jeans and fleeces and feels invisible.
Next is dog walker Sarah, 41, who hides behind baggy clothes and has zero self-confidence.
There are some expensive procedures involved, including a non-surgical face-lift for Sarah and new teeth for Gail, but it’s actually the fabulous new hair cuts, make-up and clothes that really make the difference.
The results are jaw dropping and joyous, with both women looking and feeling fabulous.
