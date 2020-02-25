New C4 documentary 100 Kilo Kids: Obesity SOS follows the staff and patients at the UK's leading childhood obesity clinic

We’ve all read the shocking statistics which reveal the UK’s child obesity crisis; now C4 meets the staff and patients at Britain’s leading childhood obesity clinic at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children in 100 Kilo Kids: Obesity SOS.

They include 14-year-old Tommy (main picture), who despite having 18 months of treatment, still tips the scales at 23 stone.

Elsewhere, five-year-old Liliana’s extreme appetite is causing concern.

And 15-year-old Harry is in a bad way after his hip collapses due to his weight.

Heartbreaking stuff.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ***