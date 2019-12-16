A Berry Royal Christmas – BBC2

Cooking royalty meets real royalty as Mary Berry shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a trick or two in A Berry Royal Christmas

In a Berry Royal Christmas, queen of cookery Mary Berry teams up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a festive treat (Monday, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

In this one off special, the former Great British Bake Off host will be teaching the royals a thing or two about Christmas catering.

“I am honoured that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have invited me to join them on four of their royal charity engagements this Christmas,” Mary told TV Times.

And she’ll also be showing viewers how to rustle up some of her favourite mouth-watering recipes as well as helping the Cambridges put together the perfect menu as they throw a party for a group of dedicated charity workers.

Meanwhile Mary will accompany Kate and William to see the work of four inspiring charities, including The Brink in Liverpool, which provides a safe space for people suffering with addiction, and The Passage in London, the capital’s largest resource for homeless people.

“I will be cooking up a feast for everyone,” Mary said. “It will be a one-hour Christmas special not to be missed!

“I love Christmas! I always look forward to the whole family getting together. It’s about being with your loved ones. Christmas is a time for celebration, family, laughter… and good food, of course!”

TV Times rating: ****