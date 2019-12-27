A Question of Sport at 50 – BBC1

A look back at the history, hosts and guests on the world’s longest-running sports quiz in A Question of Sport at 50 on BBC1

David Vine presented the first A Question of Sport on 5 January 1970, when sports stars including George Best, Henry Cooper and athlete Lillian Board were answering the questions. Documentary A Question of Sport at 50 on BBC1 looks back at the early shows, plus the next five decades.

Princess Anne reminisces about sitting alongside team captain Emlyn Hughes (pictured above with Princess Anne) in 1987, in an episode that attracted 19m viewers.

Jessica Ennis-Hill, Tom Daley, Ian Botham and Alan Shearer also share memories of their appearances, and tributes are paid to the show’s past presenters, including the late great David Coleman, who hosted for 18 years.

This will be shown in Wales at 9pm and Scotland at 11pm.

