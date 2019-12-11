Aldi At Christmas – Channel 5

Aldi At Christmas on Channel 5 goes behind the scenes at the budget supermarket during one of its busiest times of the year

With Christmas just around the corner, Channel 5’s Aldi At Christmas is a look at the history of the German retailer that arrived in the UK in 1990 and has gone from a grocery chain that once baffled its British customers to become one of the UK’s favourite supermarkets.

It’s taken on the big brands with its cheeky Christmas ads and seen its mince pies, crackers and Christmas puddings often stand out in blind tests against those of Fortnum and Mason and Harrods.

This one-off documentary also looks at some of the random delights on offer in its middle aisle and sends a family out to see how many gifts they can buy for £100.

TV Times rating: ***