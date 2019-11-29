Andy Murray: Resurfacing – Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s feature-length documentary Andy Murray: Resurfacing follows the tennis ace’s road to recovery after career-saving surgery

Andy Murray’s journey to grand-slam winner has been dramatic by any standards but there was a further twist when he had to take time out in 2017 after hip surgery, not knowing what his recovery would be like.

This feature-length documentary offers an unprecedented inside look at Andy’s painstaking rehabilitation following multiple operations and several setbacks, as he fought his way back to the court.

As well as following the player and his family over the emotionally challenging two years, the film features in-depth interviews with his rivals, including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

‘These two years have been one of the most difficult periods of my life, both physically and mentally, and I wanted the film to show the ups and downs of professional sport,’ says Andy.

‘Hopefully it will inspire viewers that, with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible.’

TV Times rating: ****