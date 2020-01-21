Auschwitz Untold: In Colour puts a new immediacy on the historical facts with colourised footage of the notorious Nazi death camp

Auschwitz Untold: In Colour is a new two-part documentary shown to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Told from the perspective of 16 survivors of the Holocaust, all now in their 80s and 90s, it’s a powerful and haunting film about one of the darkest moments in modern history.

The first-person accounts of loss and unimaginable cruelty are heartbreaking but the survivors also talk about remarkable resistance and courage.

The accounts are also told against the backdrop of previously unseen archive footage of the death camps in colour, which only increases the sense of horror that these terrible places murdered so many and forever scarred the lives of the few who got out alive.

TV Times rating: ****