Australia on Fire looks at the devastation caused to wildlife by the unprecedented wave of bush fires in Australia

The bushfires in Australia have left a huge wildlife death toll, some estimates putting it in millions (Monday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

This documentary has drone footage which brings home the extent of the damage, and it also looks at concerns about climate change.

Are the fires, caused by record-breaking temperatures, a sign of things to come?

TV Times rating: ****