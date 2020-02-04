Ben Fogle: Make a New Life in the Country – Channel 5

Ben Fogle is back with a new series, following folk as they set up their dream businesses in Ben Fogle: Make a New Life in the Country on Channel 5

In March 2016, newlyweds Alice and Jade gave up their well-paid London jobs, sold their flat and bought a six-bedroom hotel and 40-seater restaurant in Scotland, as we see in a new series of Ben Fogle: Make a New Life in the Country on Channel 5.

On the edge of a beautiful loch, it’s stunning, but the pair have worked tirelessly to turn their dream into a profitable reality.

Ben joins the couple three years on to see how they are faring.

He finds them happy, in profit, with a new baby and a busy and bustling business, but also pretty tired!

Ben gets stuck in with the day-to-day running of the place, but keeping up with this determined and hard-working couple is something of a challenge, even for Ben.

TV Times rating: ****