Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild – Channel 5

Ben meets a scientist trying to reduce climate change in Siberia in this week’s Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5

Ben travels to northeast Siberia to meet an extraordinary man called Nikita Zimov in this week’s Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5.

A Russian former maths student living in the city, Nikita joined his father, Sergey (both pictured above with Ben), in the remote Russian Arctic to be part of a scientific experiment, named Pleistocene Park, aimed at stopping the permafrost melting due to climate change.

The idea is to return a vast area back into grassland and re-introduce the animals that once roamed there – including the woolly mammoth (it will be possible to grow them in a lab says Nikita).

It sounds like a crazy plan, but there is a lot of science and common sense behind Nikita’s vision of a future for himself and his children.

TV Times rating: ***