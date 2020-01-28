Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild – Channel 5

In the last of the series, Ben meets a photographer living out his childhood dream in Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5

Ben Fogle meets someone who truly followed the call of the wild in the last in the series of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5.

Dan Price gave up his job as a photographer to live the remotest of lifestyles in a meadow in Oregon, USA.

It’s so remote in fact that Ben doesn’t even spot his home at first.

That’s because it’s an underground Hobbit hole, built into a hill and made out of reclaimed materials he gathered over 30 years.

It’s a dream come true for Dan.

He used to love his childhood dens and now he’s living in one all the time.

But there’s a lot more to this den.

In nearby hidey holes he has a compost toilet and a sweat lodge.

Although it may seem idyllic, there’s sadness behind his new, minimalist life.

Dan also shares with Ben his fears for the future of his meadow.

TV Times rating: ****