Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild – Channel 5

Ben Fogle meets more people who have given up the rat race for a simple life, starting this week in Iceland, in Channel 5’s Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

Who hasn’t occasionally just wanted to chuck it all in and go and live a simple life? That – and the less noble urge to have a good nose around someone else’s home – is what drives Ben Fogle’s series, Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, now back for an impressive 11th run on Channel 5.

A remote corner of Iceland is the focus this week, where 43-year-old ex-carpenter Hákon has been living since he packed in the booze and the city life of Reykjavik in 2015.

It’s an idyllic setting, this empty island perched in a glacial river, which Hákon declares the pair of them are going to go and swim in.

‘No, I’m not,’ says Ben.

But the steely glint in Hákon’s eyes suggests Ben very much is.

TV Times rating: ****