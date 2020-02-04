Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – ITV

Bradley and Barney continue through the snow in the last leg of their road trip in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV

After 3,000 miles, 10 states and three broken bones, Bradley and Barney reach the end of their US journey in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV.

The pair finish their adventure with some rally-car driving in New Hampshire (pictured top), before taking part in wilderness training and lobster fishing in Maine.

The joy of the series, however, has always been the relationship between dad and lad.

Full of laughs and love, the series ends with them sat on the coast singing What a Wonderful World – a perfect end to their travels.

TV Times rating: ****