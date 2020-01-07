Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – ITV

Jill Pelton

Bradley and Barney head to the mountains in the latest leg of their American road trip in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV

‘Bigfoot?’ scoffs Bradley Walsh, ‘it’s Richard Osman walking about in a syrup.’ Meeting a Bigfoot expert is just one of the things on Bradley and son Barney’s US road-trip itinerary this week in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV.

Others include canoeing on rapids that featured in the film Deliverance (pictured above), clog dancing and axe-throwing with lumberjacks.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Bradley reveals his cutting-edge skills in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV

Bradley’s unexpectedly brilliant at wielding an axe, but it’s the prospect of moonshine that really has him rubbing his hands together…

TV Times rating: ***