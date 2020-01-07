Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – ITV

Bradley and Barney head to the mountains in the latest leg of their American road trip in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV

‘Bigfoot?’ scoffs Bradley Walsh, ‘it’s Richard Osman walking about in a syrup.’ Meeting a Bigfoot expert is just one of the things on Bradley and son Barney’s US road-trip itinerary this week in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV.

Others include canoeing on rapids that featured in the film Deliverance (pictured above), clog dancing and axe-throwing with lumberjacks.

Bradley’s unexpectedly brilliant at wielding an axe, but it’s the prospect of moonshine that really has him rubbing his hands together…

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ***