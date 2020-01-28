Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – ITV

An injured Bradley’s on the mend as he and Barney head north in the latest leg of their US road trip in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV

Despite Bradley having three broken bones in his back after falling from a bull in Ohio last week, ITV’s Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad must go on!

Amazingly, he’s discharged from hospital the next day and is back in the RV heading to Lake Placid for some ice hockey.

Mercifully, considering his injuries, Brad is wheeled onto the ice in a chair to be in goal while Barney does his best Bambi impression, spending much more time face-down on the ice than skating on it.

Next, the pair head to Vermont where Barney climbs a frozen waterfall, and then father and son go dog-sledding (pictured top), which we are pretty sure isn’t the best idea when you’ve got a broken back.

The pair also celebrate Barney’s birthday at the iconic Niagara Falls.

TV Times rating: ****