Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – ITV

Bradley Walsh and son Barney (pictured above) are back on the road in a trusty (but hard to manoeuvre!) RV as they embark on a second trip through America in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV.
They set off in the Florida Keys, where Bradley’s keen to visit Sloppy Joe’s, a haunt of his idol Ernest Hemingway.
Then Barney takes over and it’s all hydro-flight waterjet boarding and shark-cage diving!
The joy of this series is the bond between father and son, which is a delight to see.
Here, Bradley, 59, and Barney, 22, chat about holiday memories and travel companions…
What are you earliest holiday memories?
Bradley: Going to Butlin’s at Clacton with my nan and grandad.
I learnt to play snooker, had ice-cream floats and watched all the shows – that got me interested in the business.
Barney: Standing on a bridge in Tenerife with my grandad, fishing snails out of the river.
I also had fun in Norfolk, where my uncle lives.
Who is your dream holiday companion?
Barney: Dad, because we’ve had amazing times.
I get Instagram messages from kids saying, ‘I wish I could take my dad there.’
Bradley: Yes, we’ve had so much fun.
I love being with Barney!
What’s been your worst holiday disaster?
Barney: We were paddleboarding, Dad fell in and lost his sunglasses.
I wanted to look for them and Dad said, ‘There’s no way you’ll find them.’
But a boat took me out and I found them!
Bradley: I said if he got them back, I’d give him some ludicrous amount of money.
So I was having a moan to my wife [former dancer Donna] and he sprinted over with my glasses on!
He said, ‘Dad, you owe me 50 grand.’
I replied, ‘Throw them back!’
