Britain’s Smallest City – ITV

Britain's Smallest City takes a look at St Davids, the Welsh cathedral city punching well above its weight

St Davids in Pembrokeshire is officially Britain’s Smallest City (Monday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

It has a population of 1,841 (last count), three pubs and one high street. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in history (St David is buried here), scenery and colourful characters, as we see in this documentary – first shown on ITV Wales.

We follow the residents during 2018’s hot summer, as the city is inundated with tourists. It’s a lovely reminder that Britain can have sunny weather.

TV Times rating: ****

Showing at 11.15pm on ITV Wales