Casualty spoilers: Marty Kirkby get this potentially life-changing SHOCK!

Marty makes a shocking discovery after a wild night out... And Dylan wrestles with his feelings

Warning: Contains spoilers about Casualty favourites Marty Kirkby, Jade Lovall, Ethan Hardy, Will Noble, and Dylan Keogh!

Marty in turmoil

Junior nurse Marty Kirkby gets a horrible shock when doctor Ethan Hardy asks for his help treating Danny, a young man high on a cocktail of drugs with a terrible cough.

Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi), who’s working through his shift with a hangover after a wild night out, is speechless when he realises HIV positive Danny is the man he slept with the previous evening.

Once alone, Marty confronts Danny (Anthony Selwyn), who tells him he has only himself to blame for not using protection.

Terrified and feeling very alone, Marty turns to pal Jade Lovall (Gabriella Leon) for support, even though they’ve fallen out over his party lifestyle.

Will Jade be there for Marty?

Unequal triangle…

There are deliciously awkward scenes this week when Ethan (George Rainsford) ambushes new paramedic Fenisha Khatri into having coffee with him.

Unknown to Ethan, best pal Will Noble (Jack Nolan) is dating Fenisha. Unknown to Will, Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) is the lady Ethan’s smitten with. Fenisha, meanwhile, is blissfully unaware that the two lads even know each other – just how big does she think the ED is?

Chances are Ethan’s no match for Will – AKA the playboy of the ED – and his bedside manner when all is revealed!

Also in Casualty this week…

Noel Garcia’s (Tony Marshall) dementia charity fundraiser in honour of Duffy Fairhead brings the team together for a moment. But elsewhere sympathies remain divided over Charlie’s dramatic exit last week.

David Hide (Jason Durr) suspects that one member of the ED has the hots for another.

And Dylan Keogh gives Faith Cadogan a biscuit, which, for him, is practically a declaration of love! [More on this below]

Will Faith begin to see Dylan differently when they work closely together helping star-crossed patients Audrey (Coronation Street’s Susan Jameson) and Eric (Robin Hood star Michael Elwyn) realise their feelings for each other?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 Saturday 04 April at 7.25pm.