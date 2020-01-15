Casualty spoilers: Charlie faces a tough call in hugely emotional Duffy scenes

In Casualty Charlie contacts Duffy’s ex lover. Dylan delivers devastating news to Lev and Faith...

Charlie’s difficult decision

In tough scenes this week distressed Duffy repeatedly calls teenage boyfriend Bill’s old number.

Desperate to alleviate her suffering heartbroken Charlie meets with Bill (Clive Wood), reveals Duffy’s living with dementia, and invites the man his wife had an affair with in 2018 to visit…

Will his good intentions backfire?

Shocking news for Faith and Lev

Elsewhere Faith and Lev receive shocking news about their young son Luka after a fall sees him admitted to the ED…

When Luka falls and cuts his head while getting ready for school, mum Faith (Monarch of the Glen’s Kirsty Mitchell) brings him to the ED, where consultant Dylan Keogh takes over his care.

While treating Luka, Dylan makes worrying observations and runs some tests, which reveal Luka has a tumour.

How will Lev and Faith cope?

Robyn makes Ruby an offer she can’t refuse, as the young paramedic attempts to juggle work and caring for newborn niece Harmony. Two words: house share!

Struggling Ruby gratefully accepts Robyn’s kind offer to move in. Jade and Marty are bound to be relieved too…

Also in Casualty this week

Dylan, David and Robyn rally around Faith when she’s unable to get hold of Lev while Luka’s undergoing tests.

Rosa’s sporting a new uniform as hospital porter services are privatised.

And an interesting guest storyline about climate activists keeps the medical team on their toes.

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 Saturday, 18 January at 9.20pm.