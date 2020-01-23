Casualty spoilers: Charlie’s choice – and Marty’s heartbreak…

In Casualty Charlie Fairhead must make a distressing decision about Duffy’s future. While Marty’s whirlwind romance threatens to break his heart…

Everything you need to know about this week’s Casualty…

Warning: Contains spoilers!

Charlie’s choice

Charlie and Duffy face a sad and difficult new chapter in their relationship in Casualty this week.

Events unfold when Charlie brings Duffy to a residential home, where he has a hard time leaving her, but must in order to return to work. During his shift Charlie opens up to Robyn. He voices his concerns for Duffy and moots the idea of quitting nursing to take care of Duffy full-time at home.

Later, worried about how Duffy’s settling in, Charlie calls the care home and is relieved to discover his wife seems to be settling in okay. Yet when he returns to visit after his shift, Charlie is faced with a deeply unhappy Duffy.

Will he be able to leave her?

Marty’s romance woes

Junior nurse Marty Kirkby is head-over-heels this week when his older boyfriend Jack Ward (guest star Jack Hardwick) unleashes the ‘L’ word. But Marty’s world comes crashing down when he discovers Jack’s web of secrets and lies.

Can the couple’s budding romance come back from explosive revelations?

Also in Casualty this week…

It’s not everyone’s idea of a good time, but Archie Hudson is on cloud nine as she looks forward to getting away from the ED to watch Megan perform pioneering tooth and eye surgery.

Unfortunately, with the department chock-a-block, clinical lead Connie Beauchamp has other plans for Archie!

Robyn supports Charlie’s as he considers placing Duffy in residential care. But her support turns to shock when Charlie reveals his ultimate decision…

And Jade relishes teasing Marty about his age-gap romance, until she discovers what Jack’s been keeping from her bestie.

Will she give Jack a piece of her mind?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 Saturday 25 January at 9.20pm.