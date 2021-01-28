Connie Beauchamp and Jacob Masters are caught in a horrific hostage situation, with Jacob facing certain death in Casualty...



Connie Beauchamp’s biggest worry at the beginning of her shift in Casualty this week is that on-off lover Jacob Masters can barely tolerate her presence.

Connie’s priorities change dramatically, however, when a man walks into the ED with a bomb strapped to his chest… and asks for Jacob!

Roy, the husband of a former patient, has vendetta against Jacob and is determined to wreak revenge. Connie (Amanda Mealing) does everything she can to save her ex from being killed. But will it be enough?

Jacob’s death horror

Meanwhile, Jacob (Charles Venn) is the picture of calm bravery as he allows Roy to take him hostage, so the hospital can be evacuated.

The situation takes a deadly turn when Roy (Father Brown star Alan Williams) ushers Jacob outside where they’re faced with a wall of armed police.

Roy then reveals his suicidal plan to kill himself and Jacob!

With Roy’s finger on the detonator terrified Jacob makes an impassioned plea to Roy to stop what he’s doing.

But Roy’s not for turning and pulls the trigger, while helpless Connie looks on from the sidelines…

Marty trapped!

Marty’s attempts to ignore his dad are scuppered this week when Graham turns up with a DIY injury and they both get caught up in the explosive hostage situation!

While Jacob is taken outside by Roy and the hospital is evacuated, Marty stays in Resus with a critically ill patient. His dad, desperate to repair their relationship, refuses to leave his son alone…

Also this week

Prior to Roy taking Jacob hostage, nurse Tina turns up and the pair renew their friendship, while jealous Connie looks on.

David springs into action when he becomes aware of Roy’s terrible plan.

And new paramedic Leon can’t admit he’s struggling with the more traumatic parts of the job.