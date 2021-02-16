Casualty spoilers: Connie Beauchamp suffers mother of all shocks!

Grace invites Leon home, only for Connie Beauchamp to catch them out. Plus Fenisha and Ethan face a new nightmare in BBC Casualty…



Connie Beauchamp battles to save Ethan Hardy and Fenisha Khatri’s newborn baby, Bodhi, while her daughter Grace fools around with paramedic Leon Cook behind-her back in Casualty this week. [See below for more]

Warning: Contains Casualty spoilers about Connie Beauchamp, Grace Beauchamp-Strachan, Fenisha Khatri, Ethan Hardy, Leon Cook and more…

Leon catches Grace’s eye…

Newbie paramedic Leon Cook is headed for disgrace in Casualty this week when Connie Beauchamp’s sixteen year old daughter Grace catches his eye!

Grace recently returned to Holby from New York, where she was living with her dad, Sam Strachan. But the move home has proved difficult, with Grace suffering flashbacks to the catastrophic accident that nearly killed her in 2016.

This week Grace (Emily Carey) is left to her own devices at the ED when mum Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) races to treat Fenisha and Ethan’s newborn son Bodhi. It’s not long, however, until dashing new paramedic Leon turns her head.

Leon, who’s struggling to fit in, is delighted to have someone to talk to. Grace, meanwhile, tells Leon (Bobby Lockwood) she’s a second year medical student and they decide to go for a drink together…

Connie Beauchamp catches more than an eyeful!

Fast forward to later that day and Connie arrives home to find Grace and Leon together in a state of undress in her 16-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Connie’s shocked and, for once, speechless. Meanwhile Grace seems nonchalant.

While Connie is momentarily unsure of how to handle her daughter, is Leon about to face her wrath?

Fenisha faces her worst nightmare

It’s touch and go for baby Bodhi, who is having a difficult start to life after nearly dying in childbirth last week.

This week in Casualty Bodhi is rushed to the ED unresponsive and suffering seizures. Meanwhile, Fenisha blames herself for not bringing him into the hospital sooner.

But all Fenisha and Ethan can do is watch anxiously as Connie battles to save their son’s life.

Can little Bodhi survive?

Also this week

Will nurse Robyn Miller regret introducing Grace and Leon?

Ethan turns to Connie for comfort when Bodhi’s health takes a deadly turn.

Rosa encourages stepson Ollie to talk to Grace, as he’s clearly smitten!

Also in Casualty this week Coronation Street’s Andrew Lancel guest stars as police officer, Bill, caught in a web of half-truths by his colleague Andrea, played by Ordinary Lies star Cat Simmons. As ever, nothing is as it seems!

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 20 February at 8.20pm on BBC1.