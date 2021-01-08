Casualty spoilers: Connie Beauchamp unravels and Lev is exposed

Connie Beauchamp makes a shock decision, Faith is rocked by Lev’s affair, and a new arrival makes waves in Casualty…



Connie Beauchamp reverts to old, unhealthy behaviours in Casualty this week following Noel Garcia’s heartbreaking death. Elsewhere, Lev Malinovsky makes a shocking admission, leaving wife Faith Cadogan devastated. And one team member has had enough – is Holby ED about to lose another treasured staff member?

Warning: Contains Casualty spoilers about the long-running medical drama’s clinical lead Connie Beauchamp, nurse Faith Cadogan, and the arrival of new paramedic Leon North…

Connie Beauchamp under pressure

The aftermath of Noel’s death continues to send shockwaves through the ED with everyone handling their grief differently. Clinical lead Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) is particularly suffering, as she blames herself for the much-loved receptionist’s death from COVID-19.

A ‘thank you’ card from Noel’s daughter, Honey, sends Connie over the edge this week in Casualty. And while everyone else is affronted by Connie’s short temper and surface coldness, lover Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) realises how much she is suffering.

MORE: Charles Venn reveals his hopes for Connie Beauchamp and Jacob Masters

Can Jacob persuade Connie to open up, or will she revert to self-defence mode, throwing herself into work and cutting ties with everyone who cares for her?

Feeling the strain Connie makes a shocking decision about her future!

Will Noble clashes with Connie Beauchamp

Doctor Will Noble is also on a short fuse this week and is incensed when Connie orders the removal of a flower tribute to Noel from the ED.

Will (Jack Nolan) later comes into conflict with Connie over the treatment of a mother and son – played by guest stars Maggie O’Neill (Shameless, EastEnders) and Sam Newton – at the centre of a domestic abuse storyline. Is Will about to say something he’ll regret?

Faith confronts Lev

Paramedic Lev (Uriel Emil) moves back home after staying away to protect vulnerable son Luka during lockdown. He’s given a warm welcome, until Faith quizzes him about Dylan’s accusations that he had an affair with a man.

Lev’s reaction confirms Faith’s worst fears and the heartbroken nurse wants answers.

Will Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) turn to smitten doctor Dylan Keogh in her despair?

Also in Casualty this week

New trainee paramedic Leon North (Wolfblood star Bobby Lockwood) turns up to introduce himself to Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) only to mistake her for a cleaner!

Jan can’t offload the chatty newbie quick enough, as he has a knack for putting his foot in it… And he’s got more feet than a millipede!

Before the day is over Leon has turned Marty and Jade’s head, and annoyed Connie. We can’t wait to see how things pan out with his new work partner Lev!

Elsewhere, Rosa struggles with Noel’s death, and isn’t shy in letting Connie know what she thinks of her!

And the team loses another valuable member…

Find out who when this episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 09 January 2020 at 7.45pm