Casualty spoilers: Connie Beauchamp’s shock exit!

Connie Beauchamp flees with daughter Grace after a devastating event in Casualty…

Warning: Casualty spoilers about Connie Beauchamp, Grace Strachan-Beauchamp, Ollie Hide, Jacob Masters, David Hide, Jade Lovall, Tina Mollett, and more…

Grace’s killer decision!

Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) may have grounded Grace, but the teenager doesn’t let that small matter stop her sneaking out with Ollie Hide, nurse David Hide’s son, in Casualty this week.

With their parents busy working at Holby ED, the teens head to the local woods for the day. And they’re having a lovely time, until Ollie chokes on a sweet and falls unconscious!

With Ollie (Harry Collett) not breathing and no sign of the emergency services, frantic and frightened Grace (Emily Carey) decides to do some DIY surgery on her friend. Using a penknife, a straw and an online video, Grace attempts to open Ollie’s airway…

Leon’s shock discovery

Paramedic Leon Cook (Bobby Lockwood) is horrified when he turns up at the scene. He races to get David’s only son to the ED where Connie battles to repair Grace’s brutal handiwork and save Ollie’s life.

After doing everything she can, Connie has to break the awful news to David (Jason Durr) that Ollie may be left brain damaged. To make matters even worse, they will have to wait at least 24-hours to find out…

Connie Beauchamp furious

Connie is furious with Grace for her actions. When the police turn up and reveal Grace may be facing a criminal investigation Connie doesn’t know what to think. A quiet word from Jacob Masters (Charles Venn), however, gives the ED clinical lead food for thought.

Yet, unknown to Connie, Grace has decided to flee! With Connie furious at her, Ollie’s life in the balance and now facing a police investigation, the well-meaning teen buckles under the weight of what she’s done and heads to the train station.

With time running out, Connie races after her only daughter where she makes a shocking confession and an unexpected decision…

Also in Casualty this week

Rash discovers his widowed father has a new woman in his life – close family friend Mona (EastEnders’ Shobu Kapoor). But will he welcome the new woman in his dad’s life?

Elsewhere, distraught David keeps vigil by his son’s bedside.

And Jade is suspicious of Jacob’s new girlfriend Tina (Adele James)… But why?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 at 8.20pm on Saturday 03 April 2021