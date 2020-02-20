Casualty Spoilers: Dylan calls Zsa Zsa!

In Casualty this week Sharon Gless makes a glorious return as Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson. And Ruby’s sister Violette considers making a devastating decision...

Warning: Contains spoilers about Dylan Keogh, Ruby Spark, Connie Beauchamp and Ethan Hardy!

Dylan reaches out

Cagney & Lacey legend Sharon Gless makes a special return guest appearance when Dylan Keogh makes a video call to brilliant American brain surgeon Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson!

Dylan is a source of comfort for colleague Faith this week when her paramedic husband Lev flatly refuses to attend a parents’ cancer support group with her.

Desperate to help Dylan (William Beck) puts in a call to Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson. Can Zsa Zsa save the couple’s sick son, Luka?

Ruby speaks bluntly

Ruby Spark’s sister Violette may be in rehab, but that doesn’t mean the paramedic has forgiven her!

Last week heroin addict Violette endangered the life of newborn daughter, Harmony, when she relapsed. Afterwards Ruby threatened to apply for custody of her niece.

This week Ruby (Maddy Hill) is still in an unforgiving mood and refuses to attend a family counselling session with Violette (Kelly Gough). Ruby eventually relents when paramedic partner Lev (Uriel Emil) convinces her to support her sister. At the clinic, however, Ruby’s brutal honesty about her sister’s addiction leaves Violette devastated and feeling worthless.

Will Violette, who is bravely detoxing cold turkey, be tempted to ruin her recovery by dodgy rehab buddy Raquel, played by Sarah Beck Mather?

Later, when a call comes into the Holby paramedic team that someone has overdosed at the clinic, Ruby fears the worst…

Also this week…

Connie Beauchamp makes Archie an offer – but will the medically ambitious younger doctor refuse?

The fact Archie’s not jumping for joy when Connie makes plans to help her career might be connected to a secret phone call with pioneering surgeon Megan…

Ethan has his head turned by a mystery lady at the ED vending machine. Who is Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) and will Ethan see her again?

Meanwhile, Will Noble and Jacob Masters school Ethan on the language of romantic rejection. The poor pet doesn’t realise when a date gets an “emergency call” it’s usually a commentary on the evening…

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1, Saturday 22 February 2020 at 9.10pm.