Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh in death crash – will he die?

There’s a whole lot of avoidance going on in the ED in Casualty on Saturday.

Ethan actively shuns pregnant Fenisha before making a shock decision about their future together. Elsewhere Faith’s attempt to avoid Dylan are scuppered when Connie asks them to transfer a patient. They end up fighting for their lives in a fatal crash!

Warning: Contains Casualty spoilers about Dylan Keogh, Faith Cadogan, Lev Malinovsky, Connie Beauchamp, Fenisha Khatri, Ethan Hardy, Rash Masum, and Leon Cook…

Dylan Keogh and Faith forced together

Dylan Keogh and Faith Cadogan end up on a collision course in Casualty this week when clinical lead Connie Beauchamp asks them to transfer a patient from Holby ED to neighbouring St James’ Hospital.

The pair, who have secret, simmering feelings for one another, are at great pains to avoid each other since Dylan (William Beck) revealed Faith’s husband Lev cheated on her. At first Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) believed smitten Dylan was lying but she has since discovered the truth. With her marriage on the rocks and Dylan barely speaking to her, Faith tries to use the time together in the ambulance to build some bridges. Dylan, however, would rather not talk about it!

Deadly detour

After the successful transfer of their patient to St James’ Hospital, paramedic Pravi (Asmara Gabrielle) offers to drop Dylan and Faith back to Holby ED. Desperate to avoid another awkward and uncomfortable conversation with Faith, Dylan jumps into the front with Pravi while Faith sits in the back.

But if Dylan believes he’s getting away from talking about his feelings, he has another think coming. Faith begins texting him and a war of words begins! Meanwhile, Pravi is unaware of all the drama and takes a detour to get some food…

Dylan and Faith’s personal troubles are instantly forgotten when the ambulance is brutally blindsided by a lorry and left seesawing on the edge of the docks. One false could mean certain death the the badly injured occupants. And, terrifyingly, no one knows where they are.

Love in a time of catastrophe?

With Faith suffering catastrophic injuries and injured Dylan exhausted from his futile efforts to save her, the couple admit their true feelings. But with Faith fading fast, has time run out for the star-crossed lovers?

Lev in the cold

Before Faith starts her fateful shift the tension between her and husband Lev is palpable, with Faith barely able to hide her upset.

Lev, meanwhile, is desperate to make amends and cement their family, while failing to address the root of the problem. Why was he unfaithful with a man?

Despite getting the cold shoulder from Faith, Lev begins to worry when, during the day, he doesn’t hear from his wife. Will he give her the space she craves, not realising Faith’s life hangs in the balance?

Elsewhere in Casualty

Ethan is still raging with Fenisha, who only recently revealed she’s seven months pregnant with his baby.

When Rash notices the tension between Ethan and Fenisha he questions Ethan expecting some juicy gossip, but ends up gobsmacked when Ethan confesses the truth to him!

Ethan even goes so far as to confide in shocked Rash about his deepest fears that their baby may inherit his Huntington’s disease. Now that he’s opened up to Rash, can Ethan be honest with Fenisha?

Also this week, new paramedic Leon struggles to fit in despite his exuberance. When tragic news reaches the ED, will he find himself becoming even more isolated?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1, Saturday 23 January at 7.45pm