Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh fights for Faith!  

Dylan Keogh plans a secret future with Faith, while Jan Jenning is shaken by a shock return in Casualty

There’s high drama in Casualty this Saturday! Lev threatens to kill doctor Dylan Keogh, one of Casualty’s nastiest villains returns to Jan’s complete shock, and Leon is confronted with double Beauchamp trouble. [See below for more]

Warning: Contains Casualty spoilers about Dylan Keogh, Faith Cadogan, Lev Malinovsky, Connie Beauchamp, Grace Beauchamp, Leon Cook, Marty Kirkby, Jan Jenning, and some special guest stars…

Dylan Keogh’s secret love plans

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) believes Faith and Lev’s attempts to play happy families are doomed and, in this week’s Casualty, tells Faith that he’s there for her if things don’t work out, leaving the conflicted nurse speechless…

Later, the drama between Lev and Dylan – who’ve come to blows before – is refueled when Lev (Uriel Emil) overhears nurse David Hide (Jason Durr) chastising Dylan for booking a viewing of a four-bedroomed house [with a garden!] in the hope that one day Faith and her three children will end up living with him!

Hotheaded Lev, determined to repair his marriage after his affair, confronts Dylan in the ED and threatens to kill him! Desperate to stop the two men from getting into another violent fight, frantic Faith forces them apart where she learns that Dylan’s secretly planning their future…

Could this new revelation tempt Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) to leave her troubled marriage and be with the man she truly loves?

Faith’s blinding mistake?

Learning that Marty is keen to progress in his career, this week nurse Faith Cadogan takes him under her wing.

It’s all going swimmingly until Lev and Dylan start arguing audibly in the ED.

Faith leaves Marty alone while she goes to deal with the escalating situation but in her absence the glue Marty’s using to close a facial wound seeps into his patient’s eye.

Will there be terrible repercussions for their patient?

Jan Jenning goes into shock!

Paramedic Jan is stunned when jailbird son Ross is admitted to the ED with burns and fractures.

It turns out the former drug dealer is being targeted by fellow prisoners, who want Jan to smuggle pain medication inside. Or else!

Desperate, frightened and in fear for his life Ross begs shocked Jan to turn to crime to protect him. Will she agree?

Also in Casualty this week…

Leon is confronted with double trouble. Both Beauchamp ladies, Connie and Grace, want answers!

Connie wastes no time in letting Leon know that Grace is 16, while Grace bombards the young paramedic with texts, calls and voice messages demanding to see him.

How will Leon, who’s more of a stick his fingers in his ears and la-la-la lad – deal with this one?

Elsewhere, Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) is skeptical that Ross has turned over a new leaf. Will Jan tell her police officer wife about Ross’s drug dealing proposal?

Meanwhile, Faith is hurt and angry when she overhears her colleagues gossiping about her. And Jacob is unimpressed when Faith’s personal life compromises the wellbeing of a patient.

This week’s guest stars include Rosie Jones (The Last Leg, pictured above with Jan) in a heart-breaking guest storyline as troubled troublemaker Paula Kettering, Yinka Awoni (I May Destroy You, pictured above with Jan and Ross) as prison guard Wallace Jamerson, who gives Jan some insight into Ross’s life inside, and Chris Gordon, who makes memorable return as Ross West.

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 27 Feb 2021 at 8.20pm.