Casualty spoilers: Dylan’s failures exposed as Ethan’s exit is revealed

Dylan Keogh faces a devastating investigation into his running of the ED in Casualty… Connie’s return is coming!

Warning: Contains spoilers about Dylan Keogh, Rash Masum, Will Noble, Archie Hudson, Ethan Hardy and more Casualty favourites.

Will Dylan break during an emergency?

If the medical staff were leaving an online review for Dylan’s performance as acting clinical lead in Connie’s absence he’d probably get about nine thumbs down.

In Casualty on Saturday 28th December, bundles of raw nerves are touched, as the team are tested during a busy night shift that calls Dylan’s leadership skills into question.

When on-call manager Marina (Cristina Catalina) pays the ED a visit, he has some explaining to do.

A must-see episode for everyone anticipating Connie’s return next week, no doubt setting the tone for her new tenure…

Ethan’s exit revealed

Elsewhere, Ethan’s feeling sunny side up about bagging a volunteer post in Costa Rica. Rash, however, is unimpressed with the senior doctor’s imminent departure and has a few harsh parting words for him!

Speaking to What’s on TV about Ethan Hardy’s exit, George Rainsford who plays him, reveals:

“The timing of it’s not very well done in terms of Ethan and Rash’s relationship.

“Something huge happens in the ED, which Ethan isn’t responsible for exactly, but certainly there would be an argument that he should stay, help, and sort out some of the issues with Rash. But Ethan decides that his needs are greater at that time…”

Also this week in Casualty

We have all the feels for Jacob and Rash, who are both involved in touching patient storylines…

When tasked with treating Tyler Begbie (Sam Retford) an angry and very drunk young solider on leave, nurse Jacob Masters reaches out, as only he can… Can he make a difference?

Elsewhere, stressed Rash struggles to hide his work frustrations while treating Joe (Richard Hope) the father of autistic man, Anthony. As the drama unfolds, Rash and Anthony (Tom Hanratty) learn to trust each other, culminating in moving scenes.

Meanwhile, Jade celebrates her birthday.

Archie anxiously practices her pitch for a method of tendon repair.

Dylan’s head it turned with the sudden arrival of efficient new staff member Faith Cadogan (Monarch of the Glen’s Kirsty Mitchell)

And Will Noble (Jack Nolan) turns out to be an important source of support for many of his colleagues…

Casualty is on at 9.20pm.