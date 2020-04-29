Casualty spoilers: Ethan has shocking news and Noel at breaking point!

In Casualty this week… Ethan Hardy has something serious to tell Fenisha. And is Noel ready to quit?

Warning: Contains spoilers about Casualty favourites Ethan Hardy, Fenisha Khatri, Noel Garcia, Connie Beauchamp, Faith Cadogan, Dylan Keogh and more…

Ethan faces his fears

The kitten is out of the bag – Ethan knows paramedic Fenisha Khatri is pregnant after their one-night stand, and Will Noble knows that Ethan may be the father of his ex-girlfriend’s baby!

This week the baby bombshell story jumps forward dramatically when Fenisha, who is dealing with an awful lot on her own, tells Ethan she’s having a termination. He inwardly breathes a sigh of relief, as he no longer has to tell her about his inherited condition, Huntington’s disease. But there’s more to come!

Noel demands to see Connie

Also this week, receptionist and general dogsbody Noel Garcia has enough. After a day of running around after a disturbed teenager Bluebell and her absent mother Sandi, calling cabs for patients, being ordered to pick up Connie’s drycleaning, and generally doing two people’s jobs, Noel demands a meeting with clinical lead Connie Beauchamp!

Meanwhile, kind-hearted and diligent Noel begins to suspect something sinister about therapist Dr Joseph Milner (Keeping Faith star Aneirin Hughes). Has he got an unhealthy hold over grieving mum Sandi Matthews (Hollyoaks’ Alex Childs) and Bluebell (Ackley Bridge actor Fern Deacon), her seemingly highly-strung teenage daughter?

When Connie repeatedly fobs Noel (Tony Marshall) off, will he be forced to take drastic action?

Also in Casualty this week

Faith is devastated when she overhears David criticising her parenting…

It’s an agonising day for the busy mum, as youngest son Luka undergoes chemotherapy under the care of her husband Lev. However, Faith’s decision to work, meets with David’s disapproval. Will Faith give David a piece of her mind?

Meanwhile, David has an update about his AWOL wife Rosa, plus some heart-breaking news about Charlie Fairhead.

And later, Dylan sees how much Faith is struggling and steps in to help…

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 02 May 2020 at 7.40pm