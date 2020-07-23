Casualty spoilers: Faith shares a shocking secret with Dylan!

Love is in the air in Casualty. Is Faith in love with Dylan and Fenisha falling for Ethan?

Warning: Casualty spoilers about Faith, Dylan, Ethan, Fenisha and many more!

What is Faith hiding from Dylan?

There are emotionally charged scenes in Casualty this week when married nurse Faith Cadogan makes a desperate call to doctor Dylan Keogh!

Dylan is chilling on his houseboat with his best friend, Dervla the dog, when an upset Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) calls him from the hospital where she’s waiting to find out if young son Luka’s cancer treatment is successful.

Back in May Dylan took a bullet to save Faith’s life during a hostage situation at work, and afterwards, admitted his feelings to her. Since then smitten Dylan (William Beck) has been maintaining an embarrassed, professional distance!

This week serious cracks appear in Faith’s marriage to paramedic Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil). Unknown to Faith (but known to viewers) Lev is wrestling with a life-long secret – he’s attracted to men, but repressing the truth because of his tough Russian childhood.

In Saturday’s episode the couple have an angry row and Faith accuses Lev of being distant with her and their three children! Lev then rushes off for his shift, leaving Faith to face Luka’s scan results by herself…

Feeling vulnerable Faith calls Dylan, who races to support the nurse in her hour of need. Faith and Luka are delighted when Dylan turns up with Dervla! But as soon as the doctor and nurse get a moment alone tension mounts and Dylan questions Faith’s intentions in calling him… forcing Faith to make a shocking, emotional confession!

Action Ethan!

Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) is mortified when he runs into paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) at a Comic Con event dressed as Doctor Who!

She teases him mercilessly but later sees Ethan in a new light when he springs into action after a van dangerously injures a young boy.

Is Fenisha starting to fall for ‘adorkable’ Ethan?

It could be time for her to ‘fess up that she’s secretly carrying his baby!

Also in Casualty this week…

Elsewhere Good Samaritan Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) attempts to get warring brother and sister Nate and Tina to reconcile…

Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) champions Jacob for Charlie’s old job.

Will Noble (Jack Nolan) deals with an angry dad hell-bent on controlling teenage daughter Caitlin.

And in a moment of tenderness will Fenisha open up to Jan?