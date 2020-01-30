Casualty spoilers: Farewell Duffy!

Cathy Shipton waves goodbye to iconic Casualty nurse Duffy. Lev and Faith react in different ways to news about Luka…

Everything you need to know about this week’s Casualty…

Warning: Contains spoilers!

Goodbye Duffy

Charlie on the phone outside in the snow after discovering Duffy is missing

Charlie launches a search for Duffy after she goes missing from their Holby home…

Calling all Casualty fans. Stock up on tissues, as Cathy Shipton, who has played nurse Lisa ‘Duffy’ Duffin since 1986, stars in her final episode of the medical drama.

Duffy, who’s living with dementia, goes missing from her home on a snowy morning in Holby. Husband Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) frantically searches for his fragile wife…

Will they find each other?

We cannot stress strongly enough that this is must-see TV!

MORE: Cathy Shipton speaks candidly about Duffy’s departure from Casualty

Ruby’s reservations…

Ruby's torn as she tries to make the best decision for baby Harmony

In this Saturday’s episode, paramedic Ruby Spark’s sister Violette  (Kelly Gough) is out  of rehab and wants to  reconnect with her  daughter, Harmony, who Ruby has been caring for. Ruby (Maddy Hill) ignores her reservations and reunites mother and baby, but will it be a happy ever after?

A friend in need

Robyn smiles at Charlie outside the snow covered ED

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is a rock for everyone who needs her this week in Casualty

In the wake of this  week’s dramatic  events, kind-hearted  Robyn Miller, who has  already opened up  her home to Ruby and  baby Harmony, invites  Violette to move in with  them!

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is also a rock to those who need her most…

Also this week…

Lev, Faith and Luka spend quality time together at a local ice-rink before Luka's appointment

Family on thin ice? Lev, Faith and Luka spend quality time together at a local ice-rink before Luka’s appointment

Connie finds herself in a difficult position, emotionally…

And are there are testing times ahead for husband and wife Lev Malinovsky and Faith Cadogan? This week their young son Luka receives a diagnosis, following Dylan’s recent detection of a tumour. They both react to the news differently.

Casualty airs on Saturday 01 February 2020, BBC1 at 9.15pm.