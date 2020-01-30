Casualty spoilers: Farewell Duffy!

Cathy Shipton waves goodbye to iconic Casualty nurse Duffy. Lev and Faith react in different ways to news about Luka…

Everything you need to know about this week’s Casualty…

Warning: Contains spoilers!

Goodbye Duffy

Calling all Casualty fans. Stock up on tissues, as Cathy Shipton, who has played nurse Lisa ‘Duffy’ Duffin since 1986, stars in her final episode of the medical drama.

Duffy, who’s living with dementia, goes missing from her home on a snowy morning in Holby. Husband Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) frantically searches for his fragile wife…

Will they find each other?

We cannot stress strongly enough that this is must-see TV!

Ruby’s reservations…

In this Saturday’s episode, paramedic Ruby Spark’s sister Violette (Kelly Gough) is out of rehab and wants to reconnect with her daughter, Harmony, who Ruby has been caring for. Ruby (Maddy Hill) ignores her reservations and reunites mother and baby, but will it be a happy ever after?

A friend in need

In the wake of this week’s dramatic events, kind-hearted Robyn Miller, who has already opened up her home to Ruby and baby Harmony, invites Violette to move in with them!

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is also a rock to those who need her most…

Also this week…

Connie finds herself in a difficult position, emotionally…

And are there are testing times ahead for husband and wife Lev Malinovsky and Faith Cadogan? This week their young son Luka receives a diagnosis, following Dylan’s recent detection of a tumour. They both react to the news differently.

Casualty airs on Saturday 01 February 2020, BBC1 at 9.15pm.