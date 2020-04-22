Casualty spoilers: Fenisha pregnant and Charlie in despair!

Casualty this week sees two massive storyline twists involving paramedic Fenisha and grieving Charlie…

Warning: Contains spoilers about Fenisha and Charlie

Charlie hits the bottle

When paramedics bring in a drunk man, found injured and unconscious in a park Connie and Jacob try to keep it under wraps. Why? Because the patient in question is grief-stricken Charlie Fairhead!

Charlie has hit rock bottom since wife Duffy’s death and quitting his job.

Connie wants help him, but despairing Charlie has other ideas…

Fenisha’s baby shock

Elsewhere, loved-up Will and Fenisha plan to visit Will’s parents in Ireland. Happiness in Casualty usually means one thing – disaster is about to strike.

This week Fenisha and Will find their relationship is about to be rocked. Fenisha drops two baby bombshells – she’s pregnant and Will is not the dad… Could Ethan, who has hereditary condition, Huntington’s disease, be the father of Fenisha’s unborn baby?

Also in Casualty this week…

Once Noel discovers that Charlie is the mystery patient, the shocking news spreads quickly around Holby ED.

At least it’s nice to see Connie and Jacob working closely together again #Jonnie