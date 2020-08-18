Casualty spoilers for FINAL episode: Connie and Jacob get it on!

FINAL CASUALTY EPISODE ALERT! Passion between Jacob and Connie. Noel makes a devastating mistake…

Warning: Spoilers about Casualty favourites Jacob Masters, Connie Beauchamp, Noel Garcia, Will Noble and more in explosive LAST EPISODE!

Connie in control

Casualty fans have been watching ex-lovers Connie Beauchamp and Jacob Masters closely recently and can’t help but notice that they’ve been getting on like a house on fire.

This week, in the final episode before a break due to COVID-19, the arrival of hospital boss Max McGerry (Holby City’s Jo Martin) forces Connie and Jacob to work more closely together, causing old tensions to resurface and sparks to fly!

Connie and Jacob’s steamy history

Jacob and Connie were instantly attracted when Jacob joined the ED in 2015. Eventually they gave into their feelings, but, after a nasty break-up, they became bitterly estranged. Now, however, it appears old feelings are rekindled…

This week, Connie is determined to show a united front when Max unexpectedly descends on the ED and demands a meeting with the heads of departments!

Jacob fights back

As it’s Jacob’s first day as clinical nurse manager, Connie (Amanda Mealing) advises that he leaves the talking to her. But Jacob’s got other ideas!

During the meeting, Max gives the ED a dressing down. Connie smooths over the situation, but is stunned when Jacob questions the preferential treatment of doctors over nurses, using the meeting as an opportunity to support his nursing team.

Afterwards, betrayed Connie is furious and the pair have an explosive row… where one thing leads to another!

EXCLUSIVE: In an interview with What’s on TV magazine [on sale from Tuesday 18 August] this week, Charles Venn reveals: “It’s definitely worth the wait!”

Elsewhere in Casualty this week…

This week’s Casualty is the last episode for some time to come, but the medical drama is bowing out in dramatic style!

Overworked receptionist Noel Garcia (Tony Marshall) is horrified when he makes a potentially life-destroying error at work.

Discovering his mistake Noel races against the clock to save kindly patient Terri.

There’s a shocking outcome and doctor Will Noble (Jack Nolan) informs distraught Noel that he’s going to have to write up a report. Has Noel killed a patient?

Casualty favourites divided!

Meanwhile, the ED is hit with a Code Red when desperate stowaway Yusuf falls from a plane and lands on unsuspecting university lecturer Sadie… Opinions are divided among the ED staff, but can they pull together to save Yusuf and Sadie?

Elsewhere, Jade and Marty decide to throw an exceptional party. But in order for the party to be truly great, they decide not to invite certain members of the ED team… However, things don’t go to plan!

Is a serious generational rift about to hit the hardworking medics at Holby City ED when they need each other most?

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 22 August at 7.45pm on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).