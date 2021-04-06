Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean returns in criminal circumstances!

Iain Dean dives into major drama with Jan Jenning in Casualty

Warning: Casualty spoilers about Iain Dean, Jan Jenning, Ollie Hide, David Hide, Connie Beauchamp, Dylan Keogh and more…

Welcome back Iain Dean!

Paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) returns!

Iain left in September 2019 to join HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services). This week his path crosses with old boss Jan Jenning during a medical emergency.

Running into an old friend is usually a nice surprise, but Iain finds himself becoming an accessory to a serious crime…

Iain Dean dives into drama

While attending a brutal stabbing at a prison Iain witnesses Jan (Di Botcher) stashing prescription medications in one of the cells…

Jan is shocked and scared to be caught smuggling drugs by Iain. She begs him not to report her and just pretend he didn’t see anything.

Loyal Iain is unable to bring himself to get Jan into trouble, but later he tracks her down at the ED and demands answers!

Jan’s secret shame

Deeply ashamed Jan confesses she’s bringing drugs into prison to protect her incarcerated son Ross from being assaulted.

Terrified Jan reveals the situation is out of control – earlier that day wife Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) was viciously attacked by thugs while they were out shopping. As Ffion was being beaten Jan was furtively given the package to smuggle into prison…

Iain must make a decision, but will it be one Jan can live with?

Also in Casualty

News spreads that Connie Beauchamp has taken leave with her daughter Grace…

Tempers flare between Lev and Dylan following Faith’s return to the family home after a brief fling with the ED doctor.

Rosa is secretly upset after Ollie’s brush with death. Ollie doesn’t understand why she’s avoiding him. Can David deduce why his wife is struggling?

Meanwhile Ffion is angry and hurt when Jan leaves her alone in the ED to return to work…

And in this week’s guest storyline EastEnders star Laurie Brett plays mechanic Gail Donham. She’s got a plan to leave her marriage undetected, but ends up putting her husband in hospital.

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 10 April at 8.20pm