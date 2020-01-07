Casualty spoilers: Jacob in crisis as he makes FATAL mistake?

Casualty nurse Jacob Masters gets caught up in a gang war, while clinical lead Connie Beauchamp is overcome by the green-eyed monster!

ALERT: Spoilers about Jacob Masters, Connie Beauchamp, Archie Hudson, Will Noble, Ruby Spark and many more Casualty favourites…

Jacob at war in Casualty

Nurse Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is still reeling after the recent shocking death of Mason Reede, with deep rooted feelings that he let the young doctor down.

So when Ryan and Dante, two young guys from rival gangs, are admitted to the ED he goes above and beyond the call of duty to help. But with his wisdom falling on deaf ears, jaded Jacob turns his back on the confused and angry youngsters as events escalate.

Could this be a fatal mistake?

Ruby’s baby blues

Paramedic Ruby struggles to look after her newborn niece Harmony. After another sleepless night Ruby greets her babysitter the same way we look at salad after Christmas – with utter relief.

Later she resorts to watching online videos, in a bid to learn more about caring for a baby. Yet when Robyn and Lev both individually offer their assistance, Ruby goes on the defensive. Why is she reluctant to accept help?

Connie bitten by the green-eyed monster

Connie Beauchamp’s eyes are flashing green this week when she spies consultant Archie Hudson deep in conversation with pioneering surgeon Megan Harrison (Emily Woof).

Connie (Amanda Mealing) sets about undermining Megan while enticing Archie with the offer of leading an unusual surgical procedure. Could the mighty Connie be jealous of Archie’s new mentor?

Also in Casualty this week…

Jade and Marty are unimpressed with new housemate Harmony. Marty resorts to strong coffee on shift, while Jade reveals she’s got her own way of coping!

Playboy doctor Will Noble lives up to his reputation as a lady’s man… and Connie is NOT impressed.

Jacob unexpectedly opens up to Lev…

Also, keep an eye out for an excellent opening on-foot chase scene with Iain Gordon and Micah Loubon, who play Ryan and Dante.

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 11 January 2020 at 8.55pm