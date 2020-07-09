Casualty spoilers: Jade makes SHOCKING discoveries about her family

In Casualty shocked Jade discovers her birth mum is keeping deeply buried secrets, and both Charlie and Dylan return to work…

Warning: Many, many Casualty spoilers!

Confronting the past

In Casualty this week Jade Lovall (Gabriella Leon) is on tenterhooks as she prepares to meet her birth mum, Susie, and find out why she was put into foster care as a child.

In Saturday’s special episode focusing on the hearing impaired nurse, viewers get a rare glimpse into Jade’s daily life, from how she uses a flashing lights and vibrating pad under her pillow as an alarm clock, to how she copes with sudden noises at work.

Jade meets her mum

After her shift, nervous Jade heads to meet Susie (Shetland star Sophie Stone) where the shocks come thick and fast. Jade believed she was abandoned because of her hearing, but it turns out Susie is deaf. And there are more twists and turns – Susie’s mother Theresa, Jade’s grandmother, turns up demanding to know why Susie left home secretively.

There’s a scuffle between the two women and Susie falls into a busy road, meaning Jade has to leap in and treat her. On the way to the ED Susie begs Jade via sign language to hide her identity from Theresa (Happy Valley’s Jill Baker)…

What follows is the most difficult day of Jade’s life, as she makes shocking discoveries about her family…

Charlie’s back

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) makes a welcome return to work, but Duffy is still very much on his mind after he receives a letter about his wife’s organ donation.

Later, unwell heart-transplant patient Hafiz (Hollyoaks star Nav Sidhu) is admitted to the ED and the date of his operation adds up with Duffy’s death.

Will painful wounds be reopened for fragile Charlie?

Dylan returns too!

There is tension between Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell)…

Dylan is back at work after the hostage shooting, but strictly on admin duties and doing his level best to avoid Faith, since declaring his feelings for the married nurse. Faith, however, persists in attempting to talk to the troubled doctor – something Jade alone picks up on…

Also in Casualty this week

Elsewhere, Charlie apologises to Jacob Masters (Charles Venn).

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) reveals some exciting news about ED favourites Zoe and Max.

And, paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) makes another mention of Ffion – fingers crossed this means Stirling Gallacher is joining Casualty very soon!

Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 8.25pm