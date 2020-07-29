Casualty spoilers: Lev tempted, Faith devastated…

Tragedy strikes in Casualty for Lev and Faith. Plus Rosa returns and Jacob turns to Connie!

Warning: Spoilers about Casualty favourites Dylan, Faith, Lev, Jacob, Connie, Rosa and David…

Tragedy for Faith and Lev

Lev and Faith receive devastating news about son Luka’s cancer treatment this week, and react in very different ways…

Nurse Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) devotes herself to finding alternative treatments for their son, while paramedic husband Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil) contemplates hooking up with a randomer he met online!

As the couple struggle to come to terms with Luka’s heart-breaking diagnosis will troubled Lev swipe right or left?

Rosa returns!

Nurse David Hide is on cloud nine. His good lady wife, Rosa, is set to return after a long absence! David plans a cosy evening in with homemade food, their favourite TV shows and an early night… until junior nurse Marty Kirkby suggests Rosa needs grander welcome-home plans!

Earlier this year the Venezuelan hospital porter suddenly left for South America to look after her demanding mum Xiomara (The Durrells’ Anna Savva) after she suffered a fall. Since then David’s thrown himself into a structured routine, which is essential to maintaining his bipolar disorder.

This week when Marty suggests that David treats Rosa (Cold Feet’s Jacey Salles) to a good night out after months of caring for Xiomara. David is concerned it will disrupt his strict but crucial schedule. But, anxious to please his new wife, David relents and hands his credit card over to Marty!

As Marty organises flowers, balloons, drinks and a dinner date, David begins to fret about the state of his fledgling marriage to Rosa. The pair had a whirlwind, rom-com romance last year, but did they marry in haste?

Now David’s concerned that having been apart for so long that perhaps absence hasn’t made the heart grow fonder… Has David got cold feet, or will he welcome Rosa back with open arms?

Also in Casualty this week

Jacob Masters’ interview for Charlie’s old job doesn’t go to plan, but that’s the least of his worries when pal Nate is brought in with a clot on his lungs…

As Nate deteriorates worried Jacob turns to Connie Beauchamp for support.

Can Jacob (Charles Venn) and Connie (Amanda Mealing) save Nate?

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) steps in when Lev takes his anger out on Robyn and Noel. With emotions running high are both men’s explosive secrets – Lev’s repressed sexuality and Dylan’s love for Faith – about to become public knowledge?

Elsewhere, Rash provides unexpected support for Faith, and Fenisha continues to find herself irresistibly drawn to Ethan!

Also this week, look out for in intriguing guest storyline starring Tigger Blaize and Paul Keating as warring siblings.

This episode of Casualty will air on BBC1 at 8.40pm on August 1st 2020