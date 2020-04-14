Casualty spoilers: Ruby makes a LIFE-CHANGING decison!

This week in Casualty... Ruby is in turmoil. Dylan avoids Faith. Rash defies Connie!

Warning: Contains spoilers about Casualty favourites Ruby Spark, Rash Masum, Connie Beauchamp and Dylan Keogh…

Ruby reassesses her priorities

After months of agony Ruby Spark finally knows what she really, really wants!

It’s been a tough time for the young paramedic – after her sister Violette died from an overdose, she reluctantly handed over care of Violette’s newborn daughter Harmony to her flighty mum Lavender (Howard’s Way star Sian Webber).

This week the shocks come thick and fast when Ruby visits Lavender and finds Harmony crying alone surrounded by packed boxes. When Lavender floats back from visiting the neighbours she reveals she’s off to Portugal for six months to work at a yoga retreat!

To say Ruby (EastEnders’ Maddy Hill) is shocked is an understatement! Ruby already regrets agreeing to let her unreliable mum look after Harmony, but is she ready to be a mother?

This week a traumatic and harrowing call-out to rescue a young woman trapped under a train makes Ruby realise how important a steadfast mum is. Afterwards during an honest heart-to-heart with boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) Ruby dramatically reassess her priorities. The young paramedic makes a life-changing decision about the future. But with Lavender and Harmony due to leave today, has Ruby left it too late?

Also in Casualty this week…

Rash goes rogue, leaving him with some explaining to do when Connie demands answers!

And Dylan’s attempts to avoid his heart’s desire are scuppered by Jacob. He sends confused Faith to work on cubicles and ropes David in to help him in Resus. When senior nurse Jacob realises his nurses are working in unassigned areas, he switches them back. (More below)

Dylan handles being in close quarters with his love interest with all the maturity of a six-year-old in the playground. He gives confused Faith the cold shoulder! (Sadly he stops short of pulling her pigtails. Maybe next time!)

Casualty continues on BBC1 on Saturday 18 April 2020 at 7.25pm