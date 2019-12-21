Casualty spoilers: Ruby’s sister shock – and wedding woes!

Will there be hatches and matches in Casualty? Ruby’s stunned by her sister, and Rosa reconsiders her wedding to David. Elsewhere, Charlie struggles…

Warning: Contains major spoilers about Charlie and Duffy Fairhead, Rosa Cadenas and David Hide, Ruby Spark, Mason Reede and many more Casualty favourites.

Casualty winter wedding?

It’s the morning of David Hide’s fake wedding to Rosa Cadenas. He’s excited but she’s feeling guilty since discovering her mother lied to get David up the aisle.

David has to work on the day of the nuptials so, only hours before they’re due to get hitched, Rosa races to the ED to come clean. Unfortunately her mum Xiomara (The Durrells’ Anna Savva) gets to David first and accidentally confesses!

David is furious about being duped, so Rosa calls the whole thing off. But there’s hope these star-crossed pair may get wed after all, as David’s son Ollie is in cahoots with Xiomara!

Will they marry? Robyn hopes so; she’s bought a new fascinator especially…

Ruby Spark’s sister act

Remember paramedic Ruby Spark recently mentioned her big sister to Lev? Well, in this week’s Casualty, Ruby’s sibling comes home to roost!

Ruby (Maddy Hill) is shocked when Violette (welcome to the fold Kelly Gough!) turns up unexpectedly at the ambulance bay heavily pregnant. It’s a fractious reunion, and a bit awks for Lev who has to interrupt the bickering siblings!

Later, Ruby and Lev are called to a shout-out which turns out to be Violette in early labour. Ruby ends up delivering her own niece, Harmony… but worryingly there are concerns for baby Harmony’s health, and Ruby begins to suspect her sister is hiding something.

Ruby does some digging into Violette’s medical history where she makes a heart-breaking discovery. Soon accusations fly, while lives hang in the balance…

A Casualty Christmas for Chuffy?

With Charlie Fairhead scheduled to work the 25th of December, he decides to celebrate Christmas early with wife Duffy. Sadly Duffy, who is living with dementia, keeps asking for her teenage boyfriend Bill – the same Bill she had an affair with.

Charlie pins his hopes on a visit from Robyn later to add some much-needed cheer to their lives. But with David and Rosa’s on-off wedding consuming most of Robyn’s spare time, will she manage to visit the couple when they need her most?

Also this week in Casualty…

Doctor Will Noble unleashes his sterner side as he tries to keep the overrun ED afloat during the busy festive season. Although normally a bit of a party boy Will (Jack Nolan) gives some holiday revellers short shrift!

Dylan Keogh’s interest in David’s love life is everything fans could hope for – especially when Mr Keogh learns that David’s relationship with Rosa is a sham…

Receptionist Noel Garcia (Tony Marshall) is on a Christmas music mission, while also determined to stop rumours circulating about David and Rosa.

And ever-intriguing junior doctor Mason Reeds reveals an endearing soft side this week and a bit more about his personal life. Watch out for unexpectedly touching scenes between him and Ruby.