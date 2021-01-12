Casualty spoilers: Will Noble discovers Fenisha’s baby bombshell

Will Noble leaves Casualty after he clashes with Connie and discovers Fenisha’s baby secret…

Warning: Contains Casualty spoilers about Will Noble, Connie Beauchamp, Fenisha Khatri, Jan Jenning, Rash Masum, Robyn Miller, and new paramedic Leon Cook…

Will Noble and Connie: The showdown!

Will Noble is in a strange mood as he faces his last day in the ED. Before he leaves Holby for a new job in pharmaceuticals in Ireland Will (Jack Nolan) has a few loose ends to tie up.

First up is an exit interview with clinical lead Connie Beauchamp, which quickly turns into a clash of wills!

Connie ruffle’s Will’s feathers, but could she rattle him enough to make him reconsider leaving Holby for good?

Fenisha confides in Will Noble

Will is feeling wistful as he prepares to put his stethoscope into storage, which leads him to have a heart-to-heart with ex-girlfriend Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima).

As they reminisce about old times, Will makes the paramedic an offer, and Fenisha reveals why she has one very good reason to turn him down… she’s seven months pregnant with Ethan Hardy’s baby!

Ethan discovers Fenisha’s baby secret

Ethan Hardy’s greatest wish is to settle down and have a family. But it’s a case of ‘be careful what you wish for’ in Casualty this week when Ethan makes the shocking discovery he’s going to be a dad very, very soon!

Ethan and paramedic Fenisha had a one night stand, which resulted in a pregnancy. Until now Ethan believed Fenisha had a termination, but she’s been secretly keeping their unborn baby under wraps.

This week Ethan (George Rainsford) and Fenisha are encouraged by departing doctor Will Noble to open up to each other. After Ethan rushes to protect Fenisha from a violent attacker in the ED, the pair finally sit down and admit their growing feelings.

They make a dinner date, where Fenisha plans to tell Ethan she’s seven months pregnant. Before she gets the chance stunned Ethan reads a medical letter that reveals the truth. Far from it being a wonderful surprise, Ethan feels hurt, shocked, angry and betrayed. He storms off, but little does Fenisha know Ethan has a bombshell of his own – he has rare, inherited Huntington’s disease…

With the baby clock ticking what’s next for Ethan and Fenisha?

Also in Casualty this week

Jan Jenning’s police officer wife Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) gives James Bond a run for his money when she interrupts an armed kidnapping in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, over enthusiastic paramedic Leon continues to get on Jan’s wick!

Shy doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) goes on his first date in forever! Could love be in the air? Well, that all depends on Rash’s answer to a most unusual proposal…

Elsewhere, Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) shares some pearls of wisdom with departing doctor Will Noble. And Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) finds herself in a difficult position between an estranged mother and daughter.

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 16 January 2021 at 7.50pm